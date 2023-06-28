Russell Howard has announced he will be adding a number of dates to his huge UK tour taking place this winter. The UK and Ireland tour will now see the comedian play 124 shows, including nine London Palladium gigs, nationwide to an audience of 250, 000, culminating on January 14 2024.
The tour features stop offs in UK cities including Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham and will also see the Bath-born star perform in the likes of Hull, Coventry and Ipswich. Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour including how to buy tickets.
How to get tickets for Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour
Tickets for the extra dates go on general sale from Friday June 30 at 10am via the Ticketmaster website.
Fans can access pre-sale tickets for Russell Howard’s new tour dates on Thursday June 29 from 10am by signing up to his official mailing list at russell-howard.co.uk.
Russell Howard’s upcoming 2023 UK tour dates - including winter extension
June
29 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome
30 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome
July
01 - Brighton Brighton Dome
02 - Brighton Brighton Dome
06 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow
07 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow
08 - Aberdeen Music Hall
09 - Aberdeen Music Hall
13 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
14 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
15 - Oxford New Theatre
16 - Oxford New Theatre
22 - York Grand Opera House
23 - Stockton Stockton Globe
September
08 - London London Palladium
09 - London London Palladium
10 - London London Palladium
11 - London London Palladium
12 - London London Palladium
November
05 - Leeds Grand Theatre
09 - Derby Derby Arena
11 - Coventry Butterworth Hall
12 - Coventry Butterworth Hall
16 - Bath Bath Forum
17 - Bath Bath Forum
18 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
19 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
23 - Peterborough New Theatre
24 - Peterborough New Theatre
25 - Hull Bonus Arena
December
02 - Ipswich Regent Theatre
03 - Ipswich Regent Theatre
