Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union have finally reached an agreement after almost a year of talks.

Royal Mail have reached a provisional agreement with the Communication Workers Union following their long-running dispute over pay and employment terms of workers. The offer follows a series of walkouts which took place last year.

On Friday, April 21, Royal Mail’s owner, International Distributions Services, revealed the company had finally reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The provisional deal will first be considered by the union’s executive. If they approve, it will then be forwarded on to members in the coming weeks.

Most Popular

CWU general secretary Dave Ward has said that the postal executive will consider the proposal early next week on Monday and Tuesday. Depending on the executive’s decision, it should then be passed on to the union’s members, who will then cast their votes.