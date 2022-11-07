Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shared his disappointment in former cabinet member Matt Hancock’s decision to take part in ITV series ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Here!’. The PM gave his thoughts on the way to the COP27 summit in Egypt.

The new series began on Sunday November 6 and former health secretary Hancock is one of 12 celebrities to be dropped into the Australian jungle. Mr Hancock’s inclusion has had a huge reaction with plenty of controversy giving his position as health minister during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

He chose to go into the jungle to "deliver important messages to the masses" and "go where the people are" rather than "sit in ivory towers in Westminster". However, Mr Sunak told a national newspaper: "I think politics is a noble profession, at its best - it can and should be - but it’s incumbent on politicians to earn people’s respect and trust.

"They do that by working hard for their constituents, as the vast majority of MPs do - that is why I was very disappointed with Matt’s decision.” When asked if he will be watching the show, Mr Sunak said: "I genuinely won’t have the time’’ is the honest answer."

Mr Hancock will be able to have his mobile phone and laptop with him in quarantine before entering the jungle. This is something that is usually not allowed with campers.

On Good Morning Britain this morning (November 7) presenters Ed Balls and Suzanna Reid were talking about the involvement of the former health secretary in the show. For the first episode, Mr Hancock was not shown in the jungle.

Matt Hancock will appear on I’m A Celeb 2022 (Getty Images)

Ed responded to Suzanna asking about Mr Hancock’s absence by saying: ‘I know, he’s in quarantine, apparently on his phone!’ Suzanna replied with: ‘That’s not allowed!’