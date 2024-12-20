Residents in Banbury set to spend millions making their house feel like home for Christmas

New research from a Banbury housebuilder reveals that more than 2.8m people will be hosting the festive season for the first time this year, with 6% of those people in Oxford.

Across the nation, Brits celebrating Christmas are spending a collective £5.3billion to help make their house feel like a home In Oxford people will spend an average of £129New research suggests the pressure of hosting is one of the biggest stresses during the holidays, with 2.8m people hosting Christmas for the first time this year.

To help ease the stress of the festive season, premium housebuilder, Redrow, shares its top tips for first time hosts in Oxford to make their house feel like home this Christmas

The research, surveying 2,000 nationally representative UK adults, shows that Brits are spending £110 on average, or a collective £5.3billion to make their house feel like home in the run up to the festive season. This rises to £129 in Oxford, with residents putting their hands in their pockets.

However, what should be a joyful time of coming together with friends and family is for many a time of stress. In Oxford, 38% of residents say hosting Christmas is the most stressful thing about the season – more stressful than opening winter energy bills (24%), long holiday car journeys (28%), or picking the perfect Christmas gifts for partners (16%).

Many people also found the festive season a time to reevaluate their happiness at home, with 54% in Oxford saying Christmas made them want to have a home that’s better equipped for entertaining and hosting people, and 34% said it made them want to upsize their home.

Having helped thousands of people in Oxford make their move into new homes this year, Redrow’s interior-design experts share their top tips for removing the stress of the season and making your house feel like home this Christmas.

Top Tips for Making Your House Feel Like Home When Hosting this Christmas, by Redrow Interior Designer Alysha Alli Rowlands

Focus on priority zones

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when it comes to trying to add festive cheer to your home in preparation for hosting but remember a little can often go a long way. Focus on high traffic areas – the hallway and living room should be a priority. The front door is also a good place to start; wreaths are a great way to set the scene from the moment your guests arrive. As people enter your hallway, something as simple as traditional Christmas scented candles will add an element of depth to living spaces with warming cinnamon and cloves a particular favourite at this time of year.

Sustainable sourcing

Embracing the charm of handmade and sustainable décor by reusing and repurposing items you already have, is an effective way to help achieve a warm and meaningful holiday look. Get the whole family involved and create your very own personalised wrapping paper by taking simple plain brown paper and encouraging your little ones to let loose on it with their colouring pens. You can also source foliage from a local forest or your garden to bring natural elements into your décor or tablescapes; in particular beautiful red berries in dark green foliage can easily be found at this time of year. Going on a walk to forage for these items is a great way to explore your new neighbourhood.

Get creative with your dining table

The dining room sits at the heart of the home at Christmas, especially when it comes to hosting. Tablescaping is an increasingly popular trend and an aspect of your home where you can really indulge in the magic of the season, making a big impact with little effort. To save stress on the big day it is also worth setting up your table on Christmas Eve. Before you get started, have a think about the type of atmosphere or theme you’d like to create.

One Christmas theme we’re enjoying this year is ‘circus’ themed. The idea is to embrace whimsical and bold surrealism; think red and white stripes reminiscent of circus tents, combined with retro kitsch elements. Use a bright palette and don’t be afraid to opt for unexpected colour combinations for a vibrant atmosphere. For those that prefer a moody ambiance, consider mixing dark hues with lush botanicals, combining with metals and oxidised glass, or heavily dip-dyed elements.

Share the load

Ultimately what makes your house really feel like home is the people in it, but hosting a large Christmas can be a big expense and take much organisation. Enlist your family members to lighten the load, not only from a practical point of view, but also financially. Assign different people food items to buy and bring along – delegating the cooking of that turkey or ham will not only save you money but also time, giving you more opportunity to focus on other elements of the preparations.