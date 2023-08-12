A jet that was once part of the RAF’s Red Arrows has found a new home at a North Yorkshire service station

A Red Arrow jet has found a new home at Coneygarth Services after being sold at auction. The Hawk T1 jet was flown for 32 years as part of the RAF display team, joining the team in 1980, which saw it participate in hundreds of displays.

RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, then used the aircraft as a “gate guard” until the station was closed in 2022. The jet then went up for auction and was bought for an eye-watering £90,000 after a “cheeky bid” from buyer Rob Exelby, who owns five service stations.

Mr Exelby said he first heard of the auction from one of his customers on social media, before deciding to view the jet which was being stored nearby. The Red Arrow jet has now been installed at Coneygarth services, close to RAF Leeming, near to where Rob Exelby grew up.

The buyer told Forces Net that there are now plans to install landscaping and a picnic area around the aircraft. He said: “It’s already generated a lot of interest from our surrounding area and regular visitors of our services coming out to see it.

“It really does have to be seen in the flesh to appreciate what amazing aircraft these Hawks are and, of course, in the famous colours and heritage of the Red Arrows!”

Mr Exelby is known for his quirky attractions at his service stations, which also includes a Ferrari F1 car on the A19 Shell Services. He added: “I thought it would be great to have something there to honour the airbase as many of our local customers work there and have grown up next to it.”