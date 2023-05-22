Tributes are flooding in for Star Wars and Thor actor Ray Stevenson who has died aged 58

Hollywood legend Ray Stevenson has unexpectedly died at the age of 58, just days before his birthday. The Irish actor - best known for his roles in the Star Wars movies and in the Thor film - passed away on Sunday, his rep has revealed.

His most recent roles included appearing in the 2022 comedy film Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday, where he starred alongside Scott Adkins.

So far, no cause of death has been revealed. However, a number of fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star.

One person said: "Oh damn, just saw the news about Ray Stevenson, what a tragedy."

A second person added: "I'm gonna watch Punisher: Warzone today in his memory. RIP Ray Stevenson."

A third person wrote: "OMG, incredibly sad to hear that Ray Stevenson who played Blackbeard in #BlackSails has passed away at the age of 59."

Stevenson made his film debut in the 1998 film The Theory of Flight. He had a minor role alongside Helena Bonham Carter.