Some of the places in London where you can enjoy a delicious meal after a long day of fasting

Muslims across London will be observing the act of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. This means that individuals who practise the religion of Islam will abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise and sundown and engage in forms of worship throughout the day.

The sacred month is especially important as it is one of the five pillars of Islam and allows muslims to grow spiritually and build a stronger relationship with Allah (God). Many families will gather to break their fast by usually starting with a glass of water and some dates before following it with a delicious meal.

Some restaurants in London will be providing the public with Ramdan specials for the next 30 days. Here is a list of where you can find these places and the prices of the items on their menus.

The Terrace Restaurant

Located in Knightsbridge, The Terrace Restaurant has a menu packed full of flavour. The restaurant serves a variety of dishes and specialises in Middle Eastern and classic Lebanese cuisine.

One of their other appeals is their impressive bakery selection. From a delicious French toast to a scrumptious red velvet and chocolate cake, there is a tasty range of desserts to choose from.

Friends and couples can enjoy their iftar with a four course meal for £60 including a drink of choice. You can visit them at 232 Brompton Road, London, SW3 2BB.

The Baklava Company

If you have a bit of a sweet tooth (as some of us probably do) then The Baklava Company has got you covered! Not only do they sell the famous viral Sebastian Cheesecake, but there are other delicious desserts on offer too, including the option of a Pistachio Milk Cake and Karak Chai.

The deserts spot, which has been dubbed ‘perfect for Ramdan’, is guaranteed to make your mouth water. But if you’re not quite feeling the trek to Whitechapel, East London, you don’t need to worry as you can have the treats delivered to your door.

Cakes and prices:

Chocolate San Sebastian Cheesecake - £5.50

Pistachio San Sebastian Cheesecake - £5.50

Medium Baklava box - £16

Pistachio Milk Cake - £4.50

Kark Chai - £2

Aya Lebanese

Aya restaurant is a award-winning Lebanese cuisine spot located Wimbledon, South West London.

According to their Instagram page, the resturant has curated two special Ramadan menus, with one catering to an individual and the other for a minimum of two people.

Menu one offers a fattoush and a Mediterranean fried bread salad, for starters. Chicken Kabse or a mixed grill for the main course and Ramadan sweets to end the meal. The whole meal costs £18 per person.

For menu two, there is a range of different starters including falafel, hummus, and lamb sambousek. The main course and dessert is the same as menu one. All in all, the cost of the meal is £20 per person.

Rakkas Bar

The Rakkas Bar in North London has revealed their exciting new Ramadan menu! The iftar meal, which cost £35 per person, gives customers the choice between selecting their Argentinian grill options and their specials.

Customers can choose one starter, a main and dessert and indulge in a variety of specials including lobsters, pasta and for dessert, a tirimasu, red velvet cake and baklava ice cream just to name a few. The full menu is available on their website online at rakkas.co.uk and you can visit them at 369 Green Lanes, Finsbury Park, London N4 1DY.

Boujee Burgers

Boujee Burgers, which is located in Stepney Green, East London, is offering Londoners an amazing iftar platter. The platter includes Wagyu burgers, buttermilk chicken burgers, buttermilk wings, onion rings, jalapeno bites and loaded chips all for £49.99.