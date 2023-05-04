Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrived on Netflix to share the story of Queen Charlotte and her rise to the throne alongside her relationship with King George. Fans flocked to binge the show as soon as it dropped and were quick to notice that the first episode was dedicated to Jacqueline Avant.

Many people were aware of Avant’s work as a philanthropist. She was previously president of "Neighbors of Watts", a group that organised benefits, often with star-studded guest lists, to raise money for child care services. Prior to her charity work, she was a model and a primary school tutor.

The family released a statement confirming the death of Jacqueline Avant that said: "Jacqueline was an amazing woman, wife, mother and philanthropist and a 55-year resident of Beverly Hills who has made an immeasurable positive impact on the arts community. She will be missed by her family, friends and all of the people she has helped throughout her amazing life."

Avant’s favourite historical figure was Queen Charlotte and she also owned one of her letters. That information was relayed to showrunner Shonda Rhimes by the co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos. Sarandos is married to the patron’s daughter Nicole, who was the former US Ambassador to the Bahamas from 2009 to 2011.

What happened to Jacqueline Avant?

Jacqueline Avant was shot dead at her Beverly Hills home on December 1, 2021. The killer was on parole at the time and initially pleaded not guilty before changing their plea.

Her husband of 54 years, Mr Avant, was present at the property and held Mrs Avant in his arms as officers arrived at the scene. She died on the way to the hospital.

What has the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story production and cast said?

Speaking at the premiere of Queen Charlotte, Shonda Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter : "Ted called me and my brain started humming, and the show was born. So this is a show about Queen Charlotte, but it all started because of another great queen, Jacqueline Avant."

Aside from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story production, a number of prominent individuals paid tribute to Avant after her death. Former President Bill Clinton said she was: "wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen and a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years".

