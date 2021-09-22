Quality Street launches new first-of-its-kind sweet ahead of Christmas

In-store pick and mix stations will return to 17 John Lewis stores this month, the department store and Quality Street have announced.

Not only this, but Quality Street will also be launching a new first-of-its-kind indulgent sweet - set to make sweet lovers drool.

What’s the new sweet like?

Crème Caramel Crisp is its name, filled with an indulgent crème caramel flavour complemented by crispy biscuit pieces.

It is coated in mouth-watering milk and white chocolate.

When and where can I buy it?

The new sweet will only be available at pick and mix stations in participating John Lewis stores.

The stations will be featured in 17 stores across the UK, with the Oxford Street store will opening on 21 September.

The remaining participating stores will then follow on from the end of the month.

Shoppers will be able to create their own bespoke collection of favourite Quality Street sweets, as well as personalise the tin which has been specially produced for John Lewis.

Which John Lewis stores will have pick and mix stations?

Listed are the 17 participating John Lewis stores where the Quality Street pick and mix stations will be available:

Oxford Street

Trafford Centre, Manchester

Peter Jones, London

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Brent Cross

Cheadle

Nottingham

High Wycombe

Bluewater

Leicester

Milton Keynes

Liverpool

Cambridge

Newcastle

Stratford

Edinburgh

Cardiff

How much will the pick and mix cost?

The pick and mix prices start from £10 each, with the costs as follows:

Pick and mix without personalisation: £12

Pick and mix with personalised tin lid: £15

Refills (former John Lewis exclusive tins only): £10

Pre-filled exclusive John Lewis tin without personalisation: £10

Cat Mews, Quality Street brand manager, is excited to announce the launch of the pick and mix stations with the exclusive new sweet.

She said: “It’s a landmark year for Quality Street as the brand turns 85.

“We know how much people missed our pick and mix stations at John Lewis last year, so we are delighted that they are back for 2021.”

Quality Street facts

Named after a J.M. Barrie play, Quality Street is still made at the same site in Halifax, West Yorkshire where it was first manufactured in 1936.

The iconic assortment was originally developed by Mackintosh’s of Yorkshire, founded in 1890 by John and Violet Mackintosh.

Harold Mackintosh, their son, developed Quality Street in the 1930s.

The first box went on sale for two shillings.

Around 12 million Quality Street sweets are made every day at the peak of the season at Nestle Halifax.