Royalist car collectors and enthusiasts at the ready as Prince Philip’s iconic custom Land Rover is to be auctioned. The specially made vehicle, which was also previously driven by the late-Queen Elizabeth II, goes under the hammer this weekend.

The Land Rover Defender goes up for sale on Saturday (February 25) by Silverstone Auction. Those interested will need deep pockets as it has a guide price of between £50,000 and £70,000.

It will mark the second occasion that the car has become available since the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 6, 2021. The motor was only recently sold in a June 2022 auction when it fetched £44,000.

Prince Philip’s Land Rover, which was built specifically to his instructions, is said to be in “gleaming condition” with black cloth interiors, heated seats and a mere 15,623 miles on the clock. It also includes one of the rarest paint colours in the Jaguar Land Rover line called Keswick Green.

Included with the purchase of the Duke’s Land Rover will be a file that includes the history of the vehicle, featuring letters exchanged between the director of royal and diplomatic affairs for Jaguar Land Rover, George Hassall, and David Kay, Philip’s head chauffeur. The only major difference being its licence plate which is no longer ‘OXR 2’.

