After weeks of speculation it was recently revealed that Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation on May 6 - but is reportedly not going to stick around

Prince Harry will reportedly be sat 10 rows back from the other royals at King Charles’ coronation, and ‘will not hang around’ after his father has been crowned according to a royal insider.

There was previously speculation whether Harry would make an appearance at the historic event at all, but he will be present for the coronation. However, his wife, Meghan Markle will stay at home in Los Angeles.

According to MailOnline, former royal butler, Paul Burrell claims that Harry will have ‘little time’ to speak to King Charles, or his brother, the Prince of Wales during his brief visit across the pond next month.

Speaking to GB News’ Dan Wooton, Mr Burrell said: “He doesn’t want to spend much time around them. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I’m afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors.”

When Prince Harry and William meet at King Charles’ coronation on May 6, it will be the first time the brothers come face to face since the release of Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ where he labelled his elder brother his ‘arch nemesis’.

