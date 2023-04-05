News you can trust since 1838
Prince George’s important role at King Charles III coronation revealed ahead of Westminster Abbey ceremony

Prince George is set to play a role that will see him work closely with King Charles III during his grandfather’s Westminster Abbey coronation ceremony in May.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 5th Apr 2023, 07:46 BST

Prince George has landed himself an important central role for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey next month. The nine-year-old royal will work very closely with his grandfather and act as a Page of Honour.

He will walk directly behind His Majesty, helping to carry his robes and he enters and exits Westminster Abbey on May 6. It is understood that his father Prince William has strongly advocated for George to play an influential part in the ceremony.

George will be one of eight boys who will undertake the Page of Honour role, “attending the majesties” as both King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be anointed. The honour to carry the heavy robes is traditionally bestowed upon teenage sons of members of nobility and gentry that are either relatives or close friends.

    Page of Honours are normally boys between the ages 12 and 15 but the privilege has been given to the future King, who has shown a “deep interest” in the coronation. Below shows the other confirmed Pages of Honour for Charles.

    • Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13-years-old
    • Nicholas Barclay, 13-years-old
    • Ralph Tollemache, 12-years-old

    While Camilla will be supported by her grandchildren which includes twins Gus and Louis Lopes, as well as Freddy Parker-Bowles. Great-nephew Arthur Elliot will also act as one of the new Queen’s Pages of Honour for the coronation ceremony.

    A source told The Mirror: “The King is very keen to show those in the line of ­succession, his natural heirs, at the centre of his Coronation. Even though he is only nine, George is very mature and already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role.”

    Prince George will be one of the Page of Honours at King Charles III coronation on May 6 - Credit: Getty ImagesPrince George will be one of the Page of Honours at King Charles III coronation on May 6 - Credit: Getty Images
    Prince George will be one of the Page of Honours at King Charles III coronation on May 6 - Credit: Getty Images

    “This task is a wonderful sign of the future being laid out by the King”.

