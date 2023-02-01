Jokers have erected a commemorative blue plaque in the street where Rishi Sunak was fined £100 for not wearing a seat belt while riding as a passenger in a car. Pranksters installed the English Heritage -style plate on a lamppost in Blackpool on the route the Prime Minister took during a visit in January.

It reads: "Rishi Sunak 19-1-2023. Received a fixed penalty notice for being filmed passing this spot in a car whilst not wearing a seatbelt."

Mr Sunak, who was previously fined while Chancellor last April for breaching lockdown rules, was caught out in an Instagram video he posted on levelling up. A video clip went viral after featuring him in a car without wearing a seatbelt on the way to nearby Morecambe.

Lancashire Police announced the day after the video was released that he would be fined. A Labour spokesman said at the time: "Hapless Rishi Sunak’s levelling-up photo op has blown up in his face and turned him into a laughing stock."

A spokesman for No10 said: "The Prime Minister fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologised. He will of course comply with the fixed penalty."