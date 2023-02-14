Popeyes has announced it is opening seven new UK branches and its first-ever drive-thru in the coming weeks. The Louisiana-style chicken restaurant already has 17 branches across the UK but it plans to open another 20 outlets by the end of 2023 due to its high demand.

The fast food giant launched in the UK in 2021 when the first store opened in Stratford’s Westfield Shopping Centre. The company currently has 3,400 restaurants worldwide, after first opening in New Orleans, Louisiana in 1972.

Tom Crowley, chief executive at Popeyes UK said: "The sustained demand we’re seeing for Popeyes in the UK is incredible.

“It’s still brilliant to see how enthusiastically the UK has welcomed us, and we’re particularly proud to be opening our first drive-thru locations this year."

The first new restaurant will open in Cambridge on February 16, followed by Reading on February 23 and Cardiff in late March. Popeyes has also announced that it will be opening its first-ever drive-through restaurant in Rotherham but an opening date has not yet been announced.

Popeyes - new openings

Cambridge

Reading

Cardiff

Plymouth

Richmond

Rotherham

Barrhead

Full list of Popeyes branches in the UK

Westfield Stratford

Whitechapel Delivery Kitchen

Bermondsey Delivery Kitchen

Dulwich Delivery Kitchen

Battersea Delivery Kitchen

Romford

Maida Vale Delivery Kitchen

Brent Cross Delivery Kitchen

Ealing

Chelmsford

Reading

Cambridge

Brighton

Oxford

Leicester

Nottingham

Derby

Cardiff

Rotherham

Liverpool

Plymouth

Gateshead