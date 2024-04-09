Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dramatic footage, taken by a member of the public, shows a fire raging through an historic UK building.

In the video, recorded by Dave Murgatroyd, in the early hours of April 9, flames and smoke can be seen pouring from the building as the blue lights of emergency service vehicles flash nearby. Firefighters were called to the fire, at Poltimore House in Exeter, just after 1am.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire control received several 999 calls reporting a fire in a derelict property just outside of Exeter. Two fire engines were initially sent, however information gained from other callers, fire control mobilised a third appliance.

“On arrival crews confirmed this derelict property was fully involved in fire and requested a further three fire engines (six in total), two aerial ladder platforms and two water bowsers. Crews have been using multiple jets to extinguish the fire.

“We are still currently on scene. Police are also in attendance assisting with the incident.”