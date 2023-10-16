News you can trust since 1838
Piccadilly Gardens: Full Greater Manchester Police statement after bus crashes into shop

The incident on Monday lunchtime sparked a huge emergency services response.

Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:10 BST
Members of the public are being urged to avoid Piccadilly Gardens after a bus crashed into a shop on Monday lunchtime.

The incident sparked a huge emergency service presence with both the Metrolink and bus stops closed shortly after the incident at 1pm.

The scene in Piccadilly Gardens just after the crash on Monday lunchtime The scene in Piccadilly Gardens just after the crash on Monday lunchtime
    Eyewitness reports say casualties have been taken away from the scene and a white tent which was covering the area has now been removed. However police are still urging people to stay away as they continue their investigation.

    Full Greater Manchester Police statement after Piccadilly Gardens crash

    "At around 1pm today (Monday 16 October), police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens. Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.

    "There are road closures in the area whilst emergency services remain at the scene dealing with the collision and officers from GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are in attendance. We would ask members of the public to avoid the area where possible whilst officers establish the full circumstances."

