Former Liverpool, Portsmouth and Aston Villa striker, Peter Crouch reacted hilariously after he fell foul of a prank live on BBC’s Michael McIntyre’s Big Show at the weekend. The footballer was given the shock of his life after wife Abbey Clancy was swapped in his bed with Holly Willoughby.

The prank took place during a game of spot the difference when Michael McIntyre burst into the former Spurs and Burnley player’s bedroom while he was sound asleep. Peter was subjected to a number of games, including a visit from a robot dressed Ramesh Ranganathan.

Advertisement

Though the funniest and most shocking of them all came after the former Southampton and Stoke City frontman was told to tell the host what had changed after the lights were switched off. It took Peter a long time to notice that Abbey, his wife of 12 years, had totally disappeared and was replaced.

A totally unaware Peter Crouch turned to his left to catch a glimpse of This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby cuddled up alongside him. He was left so unsettled that he jumped in shock and hilariously hid under the duvet before collapsing in laughter.

Most Popular

Holly smiled and said “Hi Pete” before Peter replied “I was not expecting that one”. The ITV daytime host admitted “This is weird for me too”.

Advertisement