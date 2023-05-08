Thousands of pensioners could be missing out on Pension Credit worth £3,500 a year plus the £301 cost of living payment. There are just 10 days left to apply - check if you’re eligible and how to make a claim.

All pensioners on a low income should check if they qualify for Pension Credit which will trigger eligibility for the £301 Cost of Living payment. There are just ten days to go from today (Tuesday, May 9) for people to claim the cash boost.

Provided a claim is made before May 19, it can be backdated for up to three months so long as the applicant was also eligible to receive it during that time. It means that thousands of people over the age of 66 could claim up to £3,500 a year, plus backdated payments and the £301 Cost of Living payment.

Minister for Pensions Laura Trott said: “Pension Credit can make a real difference and I am determined to make sure this support, worth an average of £3,500 a year, is reaching everyone who needs it, particularly as we know how much pressure households across the country have been under. Please check if you or your loved ones can claim for this extra support, and if you do it by May 19 you could qualify for the £301 Cost of Living Payment – giving another financial boost to those who need it most.”

Pension Credit is designed to help people over State Pension age and on a low income with daily living costs, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it. It tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples or more if a person has a disability or caring responsibilities.

Worth on average over £3,500 a year, even a small Pension Credit award can provide access to a wide range of other benefits, such as help with housing costs, council tax or heating bills, in addition to the extra cost of living payments, worth up to £900 this financial year.

How to apply for Pension Credit

First, find out if you may be eligible for Pension Credit using the calculator on the Gov.uk website .

You can apply for Pension Credit in the following ways:

On the Gov.uk website’s How to Claim page

Over the phone by calling 0800 99 1234 (phones lines are open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm)

By printing out and filling in a paper application form