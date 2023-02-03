Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88, it has been confirmed. The fashion and perfume icon, who has become synonymous with a Space Age aesthetic, passed away in Portsall, France on Friday (February 3).

His death was announced by Spanish group Puig, who are the controlling company behind the Paco Rabanne fashion house and fragrance business. It comes more than 20 years after he retired in 1999.

A number of Puig officials have paid tribute to Paco Rabanne, starting with the president of its fashion and beauty division, Jose Manuel Albesa, who said: “That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne, with his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name.”

Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive of Puig, also said: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne. The history of Puig and Paco Rabanne began in the late 1960s with the launch of Calandre, the perfume created soon after the designer released ‘12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials’.

“A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic, He will remain an important source of inspiration for the Puig fashion and fragrance teams, who continuously work together to express Mr. Paco Rabanne’s radically modern codes, I extend my sincere condolences to his family and to those who have known him.”

Renowned fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88, his former brand has confirmed. (Credit: Getty images)