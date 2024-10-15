Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New flexible working regulations came into effect on 6 April 2024, giving employees the right to request flexible working arrangements from day one of employment.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research commissioned by the Department for Education (DfE)’s Teaching Vacancies reveals over half (58%) of all teachers in Yorks and the South East who responded to the survey are more likely to apply to schools that advertise ‘flexible friendly’ jobs.

Flexible working can also promote equality of opportunity in the workforce, with over half of female teachers who responded across all regions saying they would be more likely to apply to schools which offer flexible working roles. The findings show the benefits of offering flexible working opportunities to attract new talent, and to support retention of existing staff, helping teachers to achieve the right work-life balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flexible working is increasingly a normal expectation across sectors, and teaching is no different. The amended flexible working legislation allows employees to request flexible working from their first day of employment, removing the previous requirement for an employee to have 26 weeks’ continuous service before they can make a statutory flexible working request

Teachers in the South East prefer to apply for 'flexible friendly' jobs

The Department for Education has appointed flexible working ambassador schools and trusts to highlight good practice and provide peer support. There are also a range of webinars and practical resources to help with implementation.

Antonia Spinks is the CEO of Pioneer Educational Trust, a Flexible Working Ambassador Multi-Academy Trust based in Berkshire:

"Our Trust offers a flexible job design process which supports colleagues at all levels to flex their roles without affecting their pay or schools’ budgets. Being proactive about flexible working has helped us recruit and retain experienced teachers, by offering a work/life balance that works for them. This has allowed us to support teacher wellbeing so they can deliver the best for our pupils. We advertise new roles via Teaching Vacancies, and we make it clear that we are open to discussing flexible working requests at every stage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last academic year, schools listed over 50,000 teaching roles on Teaching Vacancies. Teachers can filter their search based on criteria including location, job title, education phase and working pattern (flexible hours, part-time). As the official jobsite for teachers, Teaching Vacancies is the go-to place to look for new flexible roles.

If you’re a teacher looking for your next role, or a school looking to reduce your recruitment costs and recruit excellent staff, visit: teaching-vacancies.service.gov.uk