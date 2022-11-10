One of the organisers of the Black Lives Matter demonstration that saw the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol has been charged with fraud over money that allegedly went missing from a crowdfunder linked to the protest. Xahra Saleem, one of the co-founders of the All Black Lives Bristol movement who was also named among 30 of the most influential under-30s by Rife Magazine last year, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court in January charged with two counts of fraud by abuse of position.