Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer swooped top gongs for their debuts on London’s West End at the 2023 Olivier Awards.The biggest night in British theatre returned last night (April 2) and saw Killing Eve star Comer win Best Actress for her performance as Tessa in Prima Facie.
Irish actor Mescal secured the award of Best Actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire. Mescal is also known for his roles in BBC drama Normal People and 2022 drama movie Aftersun.
The Olivier Awards was established in 1976 and celebrates the world-class status of London theatre.This year’s awards show was hosted by soon-to-be Eurovision presenter Hannah Waddingham who also has theatre roots and was previously nominated for three Olivier Awards.
But which other actors won big at last night’s Olivier Awards? Here’s everything you need to know.
Olivier Awards 2023 - full list of winners
Noël Coward award for best entertainment or comedy play
- My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best family show
- Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show at Royal Festival Hall
Gillian Lynne award for best theatre choreographer
- Matt Cole for Newsies at Troubadour Wembley Park theatre
Best costume design
- Kimie Nakano for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best revival
- A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Best musical revival
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
Best sound design
- Tony Gayle for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best original score or new orchestrations
- Richard Hawley and Tom Deering for Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
Best actor in a supporting role
- Will Keen for Patriots at Almeida theatre
Best actress in a supporting role
- Anjana Vasan for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Best set design
- Tom Pye for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best lighting design
- Jessica Hung Han Yun for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best actress in a supporting role in a musical
- Beverley Knight for Sylvia at the Old Vic
Best actor in a supporting role in a musical
- Zubin Varla for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre
Best new opera production
- Alcina by Royal Opera at Royal Opera House
Outstanding achievement in opera
- William Kentridge for his conception and direction of Sibyl at Barbican theatre
Best actor in a musical
- Arthur Darvill for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! at Young Vic
Best actress in a musical
- Katie Brayben for Tammy Faye at Almeida theatre
Best new dance production
- Traplord by Ivan Michael Blackstock at 180 Studios (The Strand)
Outstanding achievement in dance
- Dickson Mbi for his choreography of Enowate at Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre
- The P Word at Bush theatre
Sir Peter Hall award for best director
- Phelim McDermott for My Neighbour Totoro at Barbican theatre
Best actress
- Jodie Comer for Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre
Best actor
- Paul Mescal for A Streetcar Named Desire at Almeida theatre
Best new play
- Prima Facie at Harold Pinter theatre
Best new musical
- Standing at the Sky’s Edge at National Theatre
Special award
- Dame Arlene Phillips
Lifetime achievement award
- Sir Derek Jacobi