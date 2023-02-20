Police have formally confirmed the body of a person found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on Sunday is that of missing mum-of-two, Nicola Bulley - three weeks after she disappeared.

On 27 January, the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing after dropping her daughters, aged nine and six, off at school and taking the family’s dog, Willow, for its usual riverside walk near the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

Lancashire Police said they received a call about a body in the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road at 11.36am on Sunday (February 19), less than a mile from where Bulley was last seen, following tip-off from walkers.

Speaking at a press conference, Lancashire Police said: “Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.

“Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community.

“We recognise the huge impact that Nicola’s disappearance has had on her family and friends, but also on the people of St Michael’s. We would like to thank all of those who have helped during what has been a hugely complex and highly emotional investigation.

“Today’s development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola’s loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts.”

Nicola’s family also asked the police to release the following statement on their behalf. They said: “Our Family Liaison officers have had to confirm our worst fears today.

Nicola Bulley’s family have urged people to stop “making wild theories up” about her and called for an end to the “speculation and rumours” about her private life

“We will never be able to comprehend what Nikki had gone through in her last moments and that will never leave us. We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most. And it saddens us to think that one day we will have to explain to them that the press and members of the public accused their dad of wrongdoing, misquoted and vilified friends and family. This is absolutely appalling, they have to be held accountable this cannot happen to another family.

“We tried last night to take in what we had been told in the day, only to have Sky News and ITV making contact with us directly when we expressly asked for privacy. They again, have taken it upon themselves to run stories about us to sell papers and increase their own profiles. It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now.

Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the River Wyre near to St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. A body has been found in the River Wyre close to where Nicola Bulley went missing, Lancashire Police said.

“Do the press and other media channels and so called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.

“To those who genuinely helped and supported us, privately, we thank you. The community support in St Michael’s, friends’, neighbours and strangers has been nothing short of comforting and heart-warming. Friends you know who you are. Thank you.