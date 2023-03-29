NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when

The NHS Covid-19 app that caused the ‘pingdemic’ is set to close after three years

The NHS Covid-19 app will shut down soon after a three-year run. The app was used by millions across the UK but now, it is set to close as the number of people using the app has “steadily reduced”.

In a statement, the NHS said: “The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is committed to providing the most effective public health services and has decided to close the NHS COVID-19 app down. It will use the knowledge, technology and lessons learned from the app to help respond to future pandemic threats.

“The number of people actively using the NHS COVID-19 app has steadily reduced since July 2021. Since access to government-funded testing ended for most people, fewer positive test results have been entered in the app and, as a result, fewer notifications have been sent to close contacts.”

The NHS Covid app was introduced on July 1, 2020, when it became part of the Department of Health and Social Care’s NHS Test and Trace Programme. The service, which aimed to reduce the spread of Covid, was then launched across England and Wales on September 24, 2020, and was used in addition to traditional contact tracing.

The NHS added app users in England and Wales have helped to break chains of transmission and reduce infections. However, the NHS has encouraged people to continue to follow the latest guidance to protect themselves and others. This includes reporting NHS lateral flow test results on GOV.UK.

When NHS Covid app will close

The NHS Covid-19 app will close after a three-year run