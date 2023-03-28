Network has partnered with train operator Northern, to offer keyworker discounts on Advance Purchase tickets

Network has announced a brand new partnership with train operator Northern to offer discount scheme members a huge 25% saving on Advance Purchase tickets on all 2,500 of Northern’s daily services.

The discount has been created exclusively for key workers which is free and easy to register for. Network provides four discount schemes for key workers, giving staff access to hundreds of offers and codes from over 1,600 brands across fashion, retail, holidays, insurances, mobiles, motoring and more.

According to Network, signing up to one of its platforms is free and can help members save up to £188.50 per month. According to official figures, there are over 4.7 million unpaid carers in the UK, 1.2 million full-time equivalent staff working in NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups in England alone, 827,000 charity workers, and over 560,000 teachers.

Storm Postlethwaite, Managing Director at Health Service Discounts added: “With the rising cost of living impacting so many people right now, we’re really pleased to be able to offer big discounts like this one, that can make a real difference to our members every day. Whether travelling with Northern as part of a daily commute, or for a day out or holiday, this is a significant price saving.”

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, added: “We’re really pleased to get this partnership off the ground and help thousands of key workers save money on the cost of their journeys.”

Health Service Discount members can also earn cashback on purchases at over 80 retailers with the Ode Card . This is a Money Saving Expert recommended Visa Prepaid card, that can be used online or in-store to earn cashback at retailers such as Asda, Sainsbury’s, Argos, Boots, Primark and many more.

When is the discount available?

The discount is available from March 28, 2023 and will be available on all Northern services.

How to get discount