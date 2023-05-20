May is National Walking Month and while keen hikers have likely experienced the UK’s best trails, those new to the activity might not have the knowledge of the more seasoned adventurers. For the uninitiated, Sky Holiday Cottages has rounded up some of the UK’s most loved routes for old and new hikers to enjoy.
There are trail options that are family friendly, dog friendly, and wheelchair accessible – so there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy. The locations enjoy spectacular views that make the physical exercise worth it, so you can make the most of the great outdoors this summer.
The holiday letting agency has also rounded up the best properties to stay at for each location. If you’re looking for a new adventure, these are the UK’s best options for walking this summer.
The UK’s top 10 dog-friendly trails
Pen-y-ghent and Hull Pot Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park
Catbells via Allerdale Ramble, Lake District National Park
Grasmere and Helm Crag Circular, Lake District National Park
Rydal Water and Rydal mount Circular, Lake District National Park
Connemara and Diamond Hill Loop, Connemara National Park
Janet’s Foss, Gordale Scar and Malham Cove, Yorkshire Dales National Park
Conic Hill, Loch Lomod and The Trossachs National Park
Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park
Sugarloaf and Usk Mynydd Llanwenarth Circular, Brecon Beacons National Park
Flash and Three Shires Head Circular, Peak District National Park
The UK’s top 10 wheelchair and accessible friendly trails
Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular
Rudyard Lake Circular Tarn Hows and Rose Castle Plantation Circular, Lake District National Park
Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire
Loch an Eilein Circular, Cairngorms National Park
Historical Bath City Walking Tour, Bath, Somerset
Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park
Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire
Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale AONB, Yorkshire
Teversal, Skegby and Pleasley Pit Country Park, Sutton-In-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire
Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester
The UK’s top 10 child-friendly trails
Derwentwater Circular, Lake District National Park
Arthur's Seat, Holyrood Park, Edinburgh
Ingleton Waterfalls Circular, Yorkshire Dales National Park
Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park
Bamford Edge and Stanage Edge Circular, Peak District National Park
Rydal Water and Rydal Mount Circular, Lake District National Park
Pendle Hill and Ogden Reservoir Circular, Forest of Bowland AONB, Lancashire
Bathwick and Claverton Down Circular (Bath Skyline), Cotswolds AONB
Llyn Idwal Circular, Snowdonia National Park
Conic Hill, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park
The UK’s top 10 pushchair-friendly trails
Orrest Head Circular Walk, Lake District National Park
Rudyard Lake Circular, Leek, Staffordshire
Glendalough Upper and Lower Lakes Loop, Wicklow Mountains National Park, County Wicklow
Bolderwood Deer Sanctuary and Bolderwood Grounds Circular, New Forest National Park
Fewston Reservoir Circular, Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, North Yorkshire
Strathclyde Loch Circular Walk, Strathclyde Park, Lanarkshire
Turton and Entwistle Reservoir Circular, Near Bolton, Greater Manchester
Virginia Water Circular Walk, Windsor Great Park, Berkshire
Pugneys Park and Lake Circular, Pugneys Country Park, West Yorkshire
Scadbury Park Circular, Scadbury Park, Greater London
The UK’s top 10 most beautiful walks
The Jurassic Coast, Dorset
Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
Scafell Pike, The Lake District
South West Coast Path, Somerset/Devon/Cornwall/Dorset
Yorkshire Coast to Coast Path
Loch Ness, Scottish Highlands
Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall
Hadrian’s Wall Path, Tyne and Wear/Cumbria
Ben Nevis, Scottish Highlands
Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland