Consumer champion Martin Lewis has been praised for calling on ‘someone to get a grip on the economy’ amid the ongoing cost of living crisis as he won the expert award at National Television Awards 2022 on Thursday (October 13) night.

The Good Morning Britain star said he was surprised to win the prize after being nominated alongside veteran broadcaster Sir David Attenborough and praised the other contenders, The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades and farming contractor, Kaleb Cooper.

Accepting the award at London’s OVO Wembley Arena on, he said: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.

"I’m afraid next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back. But I shall leave that for my show which is back next Tuesday. Tonight, this nerd is going to party.”

The speech comes as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has come under fire following the government’s controversial mini-budget on September 23 , which frightened the financial markets and added to the strain on already cash-strapped households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis takes home National Television Awards

Martin Lewis praised for ‘telling the truth’

His speech received thunderous applause and cheers from the audience with viewers at home taking to social media praising him for ‘telling the truth’ in pressing times.

One said: “Has anyone EVER deserve an award more than Martin Lewis? Thrilled he’s been recognised for the astonishing work he’s done for the country over the years, especially recently. An actual hero.”

Fellow TV presenter Greg Scott also praised Mr Lewis, saying that he was ‘genuinely thrilled for the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com. He said on Twitter : “What a b****y modern day hero. What a thoroughly decent bloke.”

Another wrote: “Sir David Attenborough will always be a legend but Martin Lewis has been a legend this year by helping support people through this financial crisis, he deserves that award imo.”

Lewis received an OBE in 2014 for his services to consumer rights and charity, followed by a CBE in early 2022. He also developed and supported the Money And Mental Health Policy Institute, which conducts research, lobbying, and policy innovation to break the toxic relationship between mental health problems and debt.