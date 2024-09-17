National Eczema Week: Leading dermatologist shares tips for managing skin condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading dermatologist has shared insights into how a skin condition which affects over six million people in the UK can be managed as temperatures begin the drop.

A leading dermatologist has shared insights into how a skin condition which affects an estimated 80,000 people in Oxfordshire can be managed as temperatures begin the drop.

Dr Jonathan Bowling from premium healthcare provider Welbeck Health Partners has advised adults and children living with eczema to wear cotton clothing, minimise contact with soaps and keep their home environment cool this winter.

Dr Bowling’s advice coincides with National Eczema Week – an annual campaign which brings attention to the condition, its symptoms, how people can receive appropriate support and the impact it can have if left untreated.

Eczema affects over six million people in the UK.

Common symptoms include dry and cracked skin, itching, redness on the skin’s surface, painful lesions and even blisters. It affects one in five children and one in 10 adults, with symptoms typically worsening by encountering irritants, fabrics, certain foods and changes in temperature.

“Eczema is a common skin condition,” said Dr Bowling. “And while most people will know someone affected by its symptoms, many people do not understand there are many different types of eczema which require individual treatments.

“In general, reducing dryness is the most effective way to treat the condition and to stop applying irritants such as soaps and detergents to the skin and use blander alternatives instead.

“But there are measures people can take at home too. Keeping your property cooler during the winter months will help, as will wearing cotton clothing rather than synthetic or woollen fibre.

“In more severe cases, reducing the number of showers or baths a person has will reduce dryness of the skin which may aggravate symptoms. We find fragrance allergies are common in patients with long-standing eczema too.”

In total, there are seven separate types of eczema – atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, neurodermatitis, nummular eczema, seborrheic dermatitis and stasis dermatitis.

Each type is triggered by different influences and requires its own treatment, and people can suffer from more than one type of eczema.

Dr Bowling added: “Dermatologists specialise in eczema, and are best-placed to identify which type a person is suffering from and how it can be prevented.

“Products with few ingredients will help reduce the potential of a reaction such as ointments which have low water content, plus creams and lotions.

“There are an increasing number of over the counter creams containing anti-inflammatory ingredients. In some cases, trying a range of products until you find one which is comfortable on your skin is a good idea.

“But speaking to your healthcare professional is the best option. They will be able to prescribe steroid free creams and ointments which are most likely to help reduce inflammation.”

Dr Bowling is a Consultant Dermatologist and former Honorary Senior Clinical Lecturer at the Oxford University Hospitals’ NHS Trust. He now works for state-of-the-art medical centre Welbeck Oxford, which will open a new centre in Jordan Hill next year.

The centre will be the second private healthcare clinic opened by Welbeck Health Partners and enable the group to provide comprehensive healthcare coverage across the south of England.