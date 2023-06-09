News you can trust since 1838
Nadine Dorries: Former cabinet minister to stand down as Mid Bedfordshire MP with immediate effect

Former conservative cabinet minister Nadine Dorries has announced she will stand down as an MP with immediate effect.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:18 BST

The former culture secretary and Boris Johnson ally had previously said she would not stand as an MP at the next general election. In a tweet, she said: “I have today informed the chief whip that I am standing down as the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, with immediate effect.

It has been an honour to serve as the MP for such a wonderful constituency but it is now time for another to take the reins.”

The resignation means there will now be a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency. In 2019, Mrs Dorries won the seat with a majority of 24,664.

    The former culture secretary received criticism earlier this year for launching a television talk show, Friday Night with Nadine, on Talk TV.

