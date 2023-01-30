Michelin Stars 2023: The Michelin inspectors’ favourite restaurants as new stars set to be unveiled
As the yearly Michelin Star ceremony approaches, 24 new restaurants have been added to the 2023 Michelin Guide United Kingdom & Ireland.
The launch ceremony for the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland has been announced, along with new additions to the guide. The new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands and Green Stars will be unveiled on Monday, March 27 at the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire.
Until the full release, information on the guide’s newest additions - 24 restaurants across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland - has been revealed. The list includes a dumpling and pasta restaurant in Manchester, a York eatery located in a Victorian police station and a townhouse in Aberdeen.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Michelin Guide, run by French tyre company Michelin, have been listing and awarding restaurants around the world for their excellence yearly since 1900, and is considered one of the most prestigious distinctions in the restaurant industry. Restaurants are reviewed through two to three-line summaries and are rewarded with an extensive system of symbols, the most prestigious one being the Michelin Star.
The 2022 Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland listed 1285 restaurants, including 194 Michelin Stars and 122 Bib Gourmands. The guide saw the introduction of one new Three Star restaurant, L’Enclume in Cartmel, Cumbria.
According to Michelin, the 24 new restaurants added to the 2023 Guide “boast great variety and come in all different styles; some casual and relaxed; others more formal – but all united by one thing: great cooking.”
List of restaurants added to the 2023 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland
England
The Twenty Two, London
Maria G’s, London
Roji, London
Pophams, London
Cycene, Shoreditch
Allium at the Vices, York
The Spärrows, Manchester
Coarse, Durham
Fletcher’s, Plymouth
Tutto, Brighton
The Brasserie MS, Folkestone
The Suffolk, Aldeburgh
Land, Birmingham
Where there’s Smoke, Masham
The Castle Inn, Chippenham
The Angel Inn, Stoke-by-Nayland
The Dial House, Reepham
Scotland
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, Aberdeen
North Port, Perth
Northern Ireland
Blank, Belfast
Fontana, Holywood
Artis by Phelim O’Hagan, Londonderry
Republic of Ireland
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Bishop’s Buttery, Cashel
Terre, Castlemartyr