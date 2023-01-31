Michael Jackson’s biopic has finally found the star to take its lead role as the King of Pop after a worldwide search. Director Antoine Fuqa has decided on the singer’s 26 year-old nephew Jaafar Jackson to take the limelight.

Speaking to Variety, Jackson’s mother Katherine said: “Jaafar embodies my son. It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

Jaafar Jackson is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, who was a member of the Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson’s older brother. The film’s Bohemian Rhapsody producer, Graham King, has admitted he is glad they found their man after a “worldwide search” and has been “blown away” by his likeness to his uncle.

King said: “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael. It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.

“I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson. It’s incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life.”

He continued: “There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

Jaafar Jackson (left) and Michael Jackson (right) - Getty Images