McVitie’s launch limited edition White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes - how to get some

Only 40 packs of the new Jaffa Cakes are up for grabs (Photo: McVite’s)

McVite’s is giving one of its classic treats a new twist with the launch of White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes.

The release comes after years of requests for an alternate version to the popular snack, but it will only be available for a limited time only.

Only 40 packs of the new Jaffa Cakes are up for grabs (Photo: McVite’s)

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biscuit company announced the launch on Instagram and confirmed it will be releasing just 40 boxes of the new flavour.

The new version still features the classic orange flavoured centre and the light spongy layer of the original, but replaces the dark chocolate bottom with a silky white chocolate coating.

Alice Jamieson, Brand Manager at McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes said: “The Jaffanatics spoke, and we listened.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch this competition and offer forty lucky Jaffanatics the chance to see their Jaffa dreams come true and be the first to try our limited-edition White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes.”

How can I get some White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes?

Fans will have to enter a competition to get their hands on a limited edition pack via the official McVite’s Jaffa Cakes Instagram, @jaffacakesofficial.

The post’s caption reads: “The moment you’ve all been dreaming of… we went and made some White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes for you! And YOU can WIN some.

“We’re giving you a chance to WIN 1 of 40 Limited Edition Packs #jaffadreamsdocometrue”.

To be in with a chance of winning, fans need to like the competition post on @jaffacakesoffical on Instagram and tag the person they would most like to share the Jaffa Cakes with.

The competition is open until Monday 2 May and winners will be selected at random on Tuesday 3 May.

McVitie’s White Chocolate Jaffa Cakes are not currently available on shelves and the company has not yet revealed whether the new flavour will eventually become a permanent fixture.