May will welcome in a new full moon, known as the Flower Moon - here’s everything you need to know

April saw spring kick into high gear with sunshine, Easter and of course, the Pink Moon. But as we enter May, stargazers will be excited to see Flower Moon in the night skies across the UK.

The Flower Moon will be the fifth full moon of the year, and goes by a number of names. It will also hold significance as it will be a penumbral lunar eclipse which NASA explains is when ‘the Moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow’.

NASA adds: ‘If you don’t know this one is happening, you might miss it. The Moon dims so slightly that it can be difficult to notice’.

Royal Museums Greenwich said: “Many cultures refer to May’s full moon as the flower moon thanks to the abundant blooming that occurs as spring gets going properly. Other names include the hare moon, the corn planting moon, and the milk moon.”

So, when will you be able to see the Flower Moon? Here’s everything you need to know about the celestial event.

When is the next full moon?

The next full moon is on May 5, will peak at 6.34pm in the UK, and is sometimes known as a ‘Flower Moon’. The Old Farmer’s Almanac said there will be 13 full moons throughout the year. These are listed below.

January 6: Wolf moon

February 5: Snow moon

March 7: Worm moon

April 6: Pink moon

May 5: Flower moon

June 3: Strawberry moon

July 3: Buck moon

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

October 28: Hunter’s moon

November 27: Beaver moon

December 26: Cold moon

Top Stargazing Tips

Stargazing is easy, you just go outside and look up at the night sky, but to get the most spectacular views, there are a few rules you should follow. The best tip is finding a dark-sky site, and checking the weather forecast before going. Light pollution can often affect how much of the night sky occurrences we see, even more so, cloudy weather conditions make it more difficult to see the stars beyond.

The Flower Moon can be seen at 6.34pm on Friday, May 5. Similarly to the Pink Moon, the Flower Moon may be named as such as it is associated with that time of year when flowers bloom most densely. A faint lunar eclipse will see this moon drift into Earth’s outer shadow but only for those in Australia and Asia.

