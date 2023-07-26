Sony have announced the release of a PlayStation limited edition bundle for the PS5 to coincide with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man fans were treated to some exciting new reveals for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games as part of their talk at San Diego Comic-Con. It came with the reveal of a limited edition PS5 bundle to celebrate the upcoming launch of the game, which includes a custom PS5 console cover and matching DualSense wireless controller.

Sony have since revealed a closer look at the designs for the new limited edition PlayStation console as excitement builds for the game. The console symbolises the threat of Venom and the challenges that will be faced by the two Spider-Man characters in the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cover of the PS5 shows symbiote tendrils creeping closer to the iconic Spider-Man icon, with the remaining red threatened to be overtaken by the black. The Venom symbiote has completely covered the back of the PS5 console, with a large portion of the DualSense controller also taken over by the symbiote.

Most Popular

The new console, which is a collaboration between Insomniac Games, Marvel and PlayStation, will be available for a limited time. Senior art director at Insomniac Games, Jacinda Chew, said:“The design was inspired by the in-game symbiote that’s taking over the console and controller, but you can still see some of the underlying red under the tendrils.

“This represents the various ways players will experience the symbiote takeover in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a constant push and pull for dominance whether it’s internal or external and the outcome is not certain.”

The Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle includes the PS5 console, DualSense wireless controller and a digital copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard edition. Players will be able to pre-order the console on July 28, directly from PlayStation and other selected retailers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those that already own a PS5 console, will also be able to get in on the Spider-Man action with console covers. The DualSense Wireless controller will also be sold separately to ensure players can match their controller to their console.