News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
1 hour ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
4 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
5 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
6 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
7 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Martin Lewis names banks offering switching deals worth up to £200, including Halifax, Natwest & First Direct

Martin Lewis has named a number of banks currently offering switching deals which could earn you up to £200 as we head into the new financial year

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:34 GMT

Banks and building societies often run promotions to encourage people to switch their bank accounts over for cash and other incentives. Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has listed four banks currently offering up to £200 to switch, in his latest newsletter.

Switching banks is relatively simple and is a way to get a quick cash injection. The process takes around seven working days to complete and when done, all payments, direct debits and standing orders are moved over to your new bank and your old account is automatically closed.

Martin Lewis said: “If you’re unhappy with your bank, switching to a new one is quick and easy these days – and now’s a great time to do it as banks are currently offering up to £200 free cash for your custom. Yet you don’t always need to switch to get a good deal – other accounts give cashback on spending or bills, or pay decent savings interest.

Most Popular

    “To qualify for switch bonuses you must close and switch your old account using the Current Account Switch Service – you do this through the new bank you’re switching to. The service automatically moves across all payments, direct debits and standing orders to the new account.”

    Banks offering switching deals 

    Halifax 

    A free £175 is available for the Halifax Reward account and each month you can choose between £5 cash, a Vue cinema ticket, two Rakuten TV movie rentals, or three digital magazines. To get the reward, each month you need to pay in £1,500+, stay in credit, and either spend £500+ using the debit card or keep £5,000+ in the account at all times.

    The deadline for the switch to start is April 3. It will take three days before your £175 appears if you meet the criteria. Find more details on the Halifax website.

    First Direct  

    According to Money Saving Expert, First Direct gives a free £175, 7% regular saver, plus a £250 0% overdraft. In addition to the free cash, people switching to First Direct’s 1st Account get access to a 7% linked regular saver you can put up to £300 a month in.

    In order to qualify for the cash you must open the account, switch and pay in £1,000+ within three months, the free cash is then paid within 28 days. Find more details on different accounts on the First Direct website.

    Martin Lewis pictured on set of The Martin Lewis Money Show, gesturing to the audience (Credit: Multistory Media/Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
    Martin Lewis pictured on set of The Martin Lewis Money Show, gesturing to the audience (Credit: Multistory Media/Jonathan Hordle/ITV)
    Martin Lewis pictured on set of The Martin Lewis Money Show, gesturing to the audience (Credit: Multistory Media/Jonathan Hordle/ITV)

    Natwest and Royal Bank of Scotland 

    NatWest has launched a £200 bank switch incentive, with people also able to get £36 a year cashback and a 6% regular saver. To qualify for the incentive you must open either a NatWest or Royal Bank of Scotland account, pay in £1,250+ once and log in to the app within 60 days from the date you opened the account.

    Martin LewisHalifaxPeople
    News you can trust since 1838
    Register
    Edit Account-Sign Out
    My AccountSign Out
    Follow us