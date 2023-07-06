Airport drop-off charges have increased substantially since the pandemic, with drivers forking out up to £7 to wave off a loved-one - see full list of UK’s most expensive airport drop-off charges.

Martin Lewis ’ Money Saving Expert has revealed how to dodge hefty airport drop-off charges after prices soared since the pandemic. Fees have doubled in the past few years, it has been reported, while three airports - Heathrow, Gatwick and Norwich - have introduced charges for drop-offs outside the terminal since the pandemic began.

A total of 16 airports already have high fees in place. Stansted has hiked its free for drop-offs of 15 minutes or less from £4 to £7.

Aberderrn, Exeter, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle are among several airports that have doubled their charges or more. Newquay and London City are among the few remaining airports across the UK that don’t charge a fee.

Oli Townsend, assistant deals & features editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, said: “The cost of dropping people off at an airport has soared since the pandemic. Many passengers will rightly be shocked when hit with a charge as much as £7 just to set someone down outside the terminal.

“But the good news is that in most cases there’s no need to pay anything when saying goodbye to family and friends, as almost all airports have a free area for drop-offs – as long as you’re willing to take a short walk or shuttle ride to the terminal.”

People queue for a lift at Heathrow Airport.

UK’s most expensive airports drop-off charges