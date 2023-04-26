Marks & Spencer’s family favourite, Colin the Caterpillar, has undergone a royal makeover amid the upcoming coronation of King Charles. The supermarket has revealed it is releasing a limited edition Coronation Colin in honour of the regal festivities.

The beloved cake has been bestowed with a chocolate crown and jewels in celebration of King Charles’ upcoming crowning. It has been released ahead of the coronation, which will take place next weekend on May 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

M&S announced the regal edition of Colin on social media on Tuesday, April 25. In the Twitter post, the supermarket also included a picture of the coronation cake that featured mini versions of the beloved caterpillar treat with golden crowns too.

Most Popular

This is not the first time the beloved cake character has undergone a festive transformation. M&S shoppers may know that Colin has previously changed his look for both Halloween and Christmas, as well as Valentine’s Day.

While the coronation will mark a royal makeover for Colin, his girlfriend, Connie, took on her own crown last summer in honour of the late Queen’s platinum jubilee. At the time, Connie was transformed into royalty while Colin was temporarily pushed out of the spotlight for Connie’s Corgi cake pal.

Advertisement

Advertisement