Punch bag fail: Man misses punch bag and hits machine hurting his hand captured on video
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video shows the moment a man misses a punching ball and disastrously hits the hard boxing machine instead, severely injuring his hand.
In the 18-second video, a man can be seen preparing the game, as he presses a button for the punching ball to lower and be set in the correct position.
Another man moves into place, ready to have a go at throwing his most forceful punch with the aim of getting a high score. The man moves back and forth, with his hands in a fist position below his chin, as he keeps his eye on the punching ball.
A friend recording the video can be heard offering some final words of encouragement, before the man throws a strong punch. However, rather than hitting the punching ball, and seeing the score on the machine’s screen shoot up, the man’s punch is too low and he hits the hard machine with full force.
In shock and pain, the man runs away from the machine, holding his hand, as his friends react with laughter and concern.