Video: Cute fox develops heart-warming friendship with man who cured her of mange

Heart-warming CCTV footage shows some of the adorable interactions between a man and a wild fox, after they developed an unlikely friendship.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:32 BST
In the videos, the young vixen, affectionately named Ms Fox, can be seen rolling on her back and affectionately biting at the man’s trousers for his attention. She also greets Bob Dunlop, 69, as he approaches, yelping and whining in excitement.

Cured the wild fox from mange

The unlikely friendship began when Mr Dunlop noticed the wild fox had a skin condition, called mange, and treated her with a homeopathic remedy. After curing her of the mange, Mr Dunlop has shared videos of their unique bond - with the fox acting more like a dog than a wild animal.

‘She showed me her belly’

Mr Dunlop, from Littleport, Cambs, said: "The day I first put the food down and she showed her belly, it was just wonderful. I know at some point I've got to stop and let her rewild. I think she was just a lonely animal that was ill, has recovered and is showing her appreciation.”

Bob Dunlop, 69, with a wild fox he has treated for mange

Kind man will let fox re-wild now she is well

Mr Dunlop said his plan is to let Ms Fox re-wild completely and hoped she might have her own cubs one day. He added: "She hides when she hears other people approach and is hunting at night which I see on my camera so I'm not concerned she's at risk of being too tame."

