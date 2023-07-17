Madame Tussauds have unveiled seven new Harry Styles figures that will appear in the various attractions across the world

Madame Tussauds has revealed Harry Styles is the latest A-lister to take to their waxwork stage announcing the One Direction band member will be appeariung at seven of their global attractions.

The star’s brand new figures will appear a whole decade after Harry Styles first appeared in the attraction’s estate with his former bandmates - but this time he will be flying solo.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds in London, New York, Hollywood, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney will be able to get up close and personal with the multi-award-winning singer as he makes his return to the attraction later this month.

The unique figures have been crafted for each of Madame Tussauds venues, which are posed in ways inspired by some of Harry’s appearances from around the globe. Madame Tussauds in London will open its doors to Harries on Thursday, 27 July, to see the stunningly lifelike figure that took over 10 months to create.

London’s Harry Styles pays tribute to his fashion credentials, as well as his break into acting, with a look inspired by what the singer wore to the My Policeman premiere in 2022. The figure features a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots and his iconic bright green handbag, which is all finished off with his classic pearl necklace.

The other six figures, which will be based in Madame Tussauds locations around the globe, have outfits inspired by Styles’ looks from recent years. New York’s Harry will be wearing his rainbow sequined jumpsuit, which was made famous by his Coachella performance, with Berlin’s Harry wearing a pink leather waistcoat and oversized pink fur coat.

Madame Tussauds London has unveiled its new figure of Harry Styles

Angela Jobson, global brand director Madame Tussauds, said: “Harry is one of the biggest stars in the world right now, from filling stadiums worldwide with his sell out tours to being a fashion influencer, there is no denying he has left a timeless mark on popular culture. When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide.”

Tim Waters, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “This global, seven figure launch is testament to Harry’s incredible star power and we love that we can welcome Harry home to Madame Tussauds London. We know this will be a dream come true for all his fans as thousands have requested his figure over the last couple of years.