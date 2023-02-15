Love Island star Laura Anderson has revealed the exciting news she is expecting her first child with Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy. The announcement was made in a heartwarming Instagram post on Wednesday (February 15).

The touching clip shows Laura having an ultrasound scan before she showed the pics to her Pomerian puppy. More snaps show the 33-year-old showing off her baby bump, as well as her posing alongside Gary Lucy in front of a Christmas tree wearing matching pyjamas.

It ended with the Love Islander about to pop a gender reveal balloon surrounded by her friends and family. But fans will have to wait a little longer to find out whether the baby is a boy or girl, with Laura and Gary keeping that information under wraps for now.

As she shared the happy news on Instagram, it was captioned with: “Our hearts are full Baby Lucy due Summer ‘23”. The reality star was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and celebrity co-stars.

Faye Winter, who entered the Love Island villa during ITV’s 2021 series, reacted: “Congratulations beautiful, so happy for you.” While 2019 star Maura Higgins replied “Congratulations" followed by a string of heart eye and red heart emojis.

