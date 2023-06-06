Love Island is back but is there already trouble in paradise as one couple’s dirty secrets are revealed?

Love Island started on Monday, June 5 and love is already in the air for contestants Molly Marsh and Mitchel – but the new preview also shows there’s trouble in paradise. In the clip, the Islanders get their first text where it’s revealed they have to play a game.

In the game, each Islander has to reveal their secret stories and guess which one belongs to which contestant. Mitchel said “it’s just a game, it’s just a game” before the drama unfolded.

One of the secret stories about an Islander suggested that one of the girls on Love Island lied to her mum about getting her nipple pierced.

Meanwhile, there’s trouble in paradise for Molly and Mitchel as the clip suggested Mitchel’s secret didn’t paint him in the best light. Mitchel’s secret revealed that he was once seeing three girls at the same time because he didn’t have the courage to end the relationships.

Mitchel said: “I didn’t have the balls to just end it so I just kept adding on. I’m a changed man though, I don’t do that anymore! I haven’t done that in like… seven months.”

The other Islanders reacted in shock as the camera then panned to Molly’s face. Molly looked down embarrassed – suggesting there could be issues with the couple later down the line.

In other news, the new guys get the power to steal a girl. The clip ends with one of the new contestants deciding which girl he’d like to couple up with.