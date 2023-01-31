Louise Harrison, sister of the Beatles legendary lead guitarist George Harrison, has died aged 91. Louise helped the Beatles get their big break in America in the 1960s.

The news of her death was shared by Marty Scott, a member of the Beatles tribute group Liverpool Legends, who said Louise had passed away peacefully on Monday. Tributes to the While My Guitar Gently Weeps writer’s sister have been pouring in from family, friends and Beatles fans alike.

In the post, Marty wrote: "It’s really hard for me to get words out at the moment, but Lou meant the world to me. Since the day I met her my life was changed forever. It was just a few weeks after George passed and it started a whirlwind of change in my entire world.

"She’s been my family now for over 20 years. It’s hard to explain our relationship but at times she was truly my sister, sometimes my grandmother, sometimes my child, and sometimes my best friend.

"We spent so much time together and travelled to so many places. She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends.

“She opened so many darn doors for us and never took no for an answer."

