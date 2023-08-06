Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has reportedly been attacked while serving a 29-year prison sentence for child sex offences. According to The Mirror the shamed rock star was stabbed at HMP Wakefield where he is serving time.
According to the BBC, a Prison Service spokesperson said police were investigating an incident that took place at the prison on Saturday.
They added: "We are unable to comment further while the police investigate".
Watkins was jailed in 2013 for numerous child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.
The BBC reports that Prison Officers’ Association vice-chair Dave Todd said he was concerned for staff and prisoners over the rising number of incidents they are being exposed to in jails - but did not comment on Watkin’s reported attack.
Watkins is currently serving a 29 year prison sentence with a further six years on licence. However, he will be eligible for parole after serving two thirds of the prison term.
Watkins rose to fame in 1997 after Welsh rock band Lostprophets formed. The group released five studio albums in total, including a number one album in the UK and two Top 10 singles. Their second and third album also reached the Top 40 in the US.