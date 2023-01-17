The world’s biggest children’s play park is due to open in the UK this year - and stunning new images of the development covered in a blanket of snow have been released. The brand new fantasy village play area called Lilidorei will be located at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland and is due to open in 2023.

Last year magical CGI images showing the one-of-a-kind fantasy village were released, but now real-life pictures of the park covered in snow have been published. The vision behind the new Lilidorei park aims to help children and adults get back to their senses and enjoy time away from screens and technology.

Advertisement

The idea for the park was dreamt up by the Duchess of Northumberland, with the name meaning ‘the children’s adventure with play at its heart’. She hopes to get children to use their imaginations in a screen-free environment and ‘awaken’ their senses as they venture through the gigantic play structure.

The Duchess of Northumberland said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

Most Popular

“The saddest thing is when scientists disprove theories, and we are told that the Loch Ness monster doesn’t exist or that the tooth fairy isn’t real or that Santa is make-believe.

New pictures of Lilidorei in Northumberland have been released

Advertisement

“Lilidorei turns all this upside down. It exists and it is captivating. We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic.”

Director of Lilidorei, Richard Evans, said at the time that it was exciting to see the first structure - an elf house - being put in place and that “no one will have seen anything like it before.”

Advertisement

Costing £15m, the forest clearing will feature a settlement of earthy wooden houses where fantastical creatures such as goblins, elves, dwarves and pixies are plentiful. Visitors will be transported to a magical universe through the unique use of immersive sound and zip wires, slides and climbing walls will connect each area.

As part of The Alnwick Garden charity , Lilidorei has committed to offering “Free Fridays” during term time to ensure that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years’ education.

Advertisement

Lilidorei will be the biggest children’s play park in the world and it is due to open this year