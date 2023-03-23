News you can trust since 1838
Lidl’s sell-out clothing range returns in stores this week - including trainers, t-shirts, sliders and socks

Bargain supermarket, Lidl, store has revealed its new clothing line collection with a range of different products including trainers, t-shirts, sliders and socks

By Ayaan Ali
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT

Lidl’s latest branded clothing range has been stocked in stores this week. The bargain store announced on social media that they have brought back their merchandise which will be sold at low prices.

The exciting collection features new products including sliders, a pair of trainers, two bright Lidl branded t-shirts, one in red and the other in blue, and sport socks. In 2021, shoppers flocked to their local stores to get their hands on Lidl’s clothing range as items flew off shelves.

Some have been eager to see the retailer bring back their most popular stock. It looks as though prayers have been answered as Lidl has restocked on previous sold out items. The supermarket giant said: “You asked we delivered. Our #LidlxLidl merch is coming in hot… ⁣”

    Loyal customers have been delighted at the return of the brand’s iconic swimming shorts and socks. One excited shopper said: “i love you Lidl”

    Another person wrote: “I love the trainers...could just do with a pair of those as they might help the excruciating right heel pain I’m suffering at the moment.”

    Everything in the collection comes in Lidl colours - bright red, blue and yellow - and with their recognisable logo.The products are now available in stores across the UK. Here is a full list and their prices:

    • Adults’ Lidl Trainers - £14.99 
    • Lidl T-shirt - £4.99 
    • Adults’ Lidl Sliders - £4.99 
    • Men’s Lidl Swim Shorts - £5.99 
    • Lidl Sports Socks - £1.99 
    • Mini Lidl Ball - £3.49
