A local SNP councillor has asked for the public to ‘please avoid the area’ as the ship tips towards a worrying angle at Leith Docks.

Emergency services are dealing with a major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland. A ship in the Imperial Dock in Leith became dislodged from its holding due to high winds, and is now tipping towards the dock.

Eye-witnesses claim the vessel, named ‘The Petrel’, is leaning at a 45-degree angle. The incident has required the attendance of fire crews, police, ambulances and the air ambulance, all of which are currently in attendance at the scene in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

Most Popular

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 0829 hours today to attend an incident in Leith. We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team (SORT), three Paramedic Response Units (PRU) and one patient transport vehicle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ship is currently leaning towards the docks at a worrying angle in Leith, Edinburgh. Picture: @Tomafc83 on Twitter