Kingham is the most stylish place to live in Oxfordshire, according to a new survey.

The secluded village was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 60 most stylish places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Oxon was Minster Lovell, Uffington was third, Burford was fourth and Shipton-under-Wychwood was fifth.

Kingham, the most stylish place to live in Oxfordshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the buildings, the stunning scenery, how ‘Instagrammable’ were the best features and their popularity as a filming location.

The hit Netflix drama The Crown was filmed at Kingham Hill School.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Oxon.

Kingham was 20th on the main national list which was won by Grassington in North Yorkshire where the hit TV drama All Creatures Great and Small is filmed.

Kingham is set in the broad Evenlode valley with wide open village greens at its northern end bordered by elegant cottages, many dating from the 17th and 18th centuries.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Kingham is the most stylish place to live in Oxfordshire.

“All 60 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a stylish country, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.

“What is interesting is how influential Instagram has become in boosting tourism in many of our top 60, particularly around Oxfordshire It is a massive help for visitor numbers, too, if a popular film or TV show uses a town or village as a location.

“Most of the locations in the top 60 are not the most affluent or fashionable in their localities. It shows that style can be achieved whatever your budget - and that is very true of furniture.”

