The government has announced 30 big screens will be erected in locations around the UK so people can watch King Charles III’s coronation in May, almost 70 years after the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Officials are set to spend more than £1 million to ensure thousands have the chance to gather together to watch the historic event, with screens to go up in all four nations of the UK.
Culture secretary Lucy Fraser said the coronation, set to be held at Westminster Abbey will be a ‘momentous occasion’ - with world leaders to descend on London to watch the ceremony.
Ms Frazer said: “The Coronation will be a magical moment that brings people together to celebrate the best of Britain over a special weekend in May. These big screens, in major locations in towns and cities in the four nations of the UK, will make it easier for everyone to take part and have a memorable experience to mark this exciting and historic event.”
As well as the screens going up on the day for thousands to watch the coronation in public, councils will also be hosting their own community events to mark the day, as well as a ‘coronation concert’ on Sunday, May 7.
Full list of confirmed locations hosting screens for the Coronation:
North West
Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester
Parliament Square, Oldham
North East
Sunderland (multiple locations across the city TBC)
Newcastle Upon Tyne (Location TBC)
Northumberland (Location TBC)
Darlington Market Square, Darlington
Yorkshire and Humber
City Hall, Hull
Trinity Market, Hull
City Park, Bradford
Piece Hall, Halifax
St Peter’s Parish Church, Huddersfield
Dewsbury Library, Dewsbury
Millenium Square, Leeds
Pontefract Castle, Wakefield
Peace Gardens, Sheffield
Glass Works, Barnsley
South West
Bristol Cathedral, Bristol
Bristol and Bath Science Park, Bristol
Lower Gardens, Bournemouth
Baiter Park, Poole
The Quomps, Christchurch
Plymouth (location TBC)
South East
Jubilee Square, Brighton
London (location TBC)
Midlands
Centenary Square, Birmingham
Broadgate, Coventry
Himley Hall, Dudley
Sandwell Valley Showground, Sandwell
The Core, Solihull
Derby Cathedral, Derby
Smithfield, Hanley City Centre, Stoke-on-Trent
Nottingham (location TBC)
De Montfort University, Leicester
Wales
Cardiff Castle, Cardiff
Scotland
Location TBC
Northern Ireland
Belfast City Hall, Belfast