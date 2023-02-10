King Charles III has cancelled his ski trip to Klosters as safety fears grow ahead of coronation, reports suggest. The monarch traditionally visits the alpine village with his family as a winter holiday.

The royals have owned Chalet Eugenia, a lavish abode in Switzerland, for decades and have been pictured frequenting the resort for years. However, reports are suggesting the winter holiday is being cancelled to protect King Charles’ health ahead of the coronation in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other reports claim the King has been advised to be conscious about the luxury lifestyle a ski trip could promote, while citizens of the UK financially face the toughest winter to date.

According to The Sun, a senior palace source has said: “There are many factors at play, not least it’s a bad look to go skiing during the cost of living crisis and the King is not a very ostentatious person.”

Most Popular

King Charles has visited Klosters with his family many times